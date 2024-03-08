‘You only know when you actually do it!’ - Ruben Dias joins Erling Haaland in roasting Trent Alexander-Arnold as Man City defender makes brutal ‘actually win stuff’ dig
Ruben Dias has become the latest to respond to Trent Alexander-Arnold's assertion that Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp "means more."
- Alexander-Arnold claims Liverpool's titles 'mean more'
- Ruben Dias fires back at Liverpool defender
- Says ‘You only know when you actually do it’