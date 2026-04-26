Ruben Amorim's plan for 2026-27 season revealed as ex-Man Utd boss rules out return to Portugal

Looking ahead, Amorim will likely spend the coming months observing the European market while officially remaining on his sabbatical. Once he completes his period of study and tactical refinement, the manager is expected to return to elite football fully recharged, awaiting the right project from a major foreign side.

He may well still have one eye on the goings on at United, who are sitting third in the Premier League under Michael Carrick and face Brentford in their next game on Monday night.