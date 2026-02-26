Ruben Amorim lined up for surprise job as ex Man Utd manager plots return to work

Amorim's departure from United was marked by both on-field struggles and off-field tension. The Portuguese head coach took charge of 63 games during his 14-month spell in charge and managed 25 wins, 15 draws and 23 defeats. However, the stats only told half the story, as Amorim had also fallen out with club officials after hinting that he was not happy with what was happening behind the scenes at the Theatre of Dreams.

The dismissal followed a run of underwhelming results that saw the Red Devils slide down the Premier League table, eventually forcing the board's hand. Michael Carrick was subsequently appointed interim head coach until the end of the season, tasking the club legend with stabilising the squad while the hierarchy considers long-term options. Meanwhile, Amorim appears ready to move on quickly, with the possibility of managing in the Brasileirao becoming a very real prospect just weeks after his sacking.