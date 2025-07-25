Ruben Amorim considering transfer U-turn as Man Utd head coach weighs up striker options despite previously ruling out replacement for Rasmus Hojlund R. Amorim R. Hoejlund Manchester United Transfers Premier League

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim may be preparing to revisit his plans for a new centre-forward as he reportedly continues to assess the club’s options in the transfer market. Despite having already overseen a substantial outlay exceeding £130 million this summer, in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Matheus Cunha from Wolves, the Portuguese has not completely shut the door on bringing in additional firepower.