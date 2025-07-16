Man Utd pre-season: Six things to look out for as Ruben Amorim looks to get Red Devils back on track

The next month is a huge chance for the squad to get to grips with the coach's system as they look to make amends for an abysmal campaign

Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund were some of the teams Manchester United faced in their last two pre-season tours of the United States. Their opponents for their upcoming jaunt to the USA are a little less glamorous: West Ham United, Everton and Bournemouth.

The contrast in calibre of opponents says a lot about how much United have fallen in stature, particularly on the global stage. Indeed, most of the teams United see themselves as competing against are not visiting the US at all this year. Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are all touring Asia, while Chelsea and Manchester City have already been across the pond to compete at the Club World Cup.

It is not just United's pre-season fixtures which lack inspiration. The club have been very slow to act in the transfer market, only announcing the arrival of Matheus Cunha and confirming the pre-agreed deal for Paraguayan teenager Diego Leon. The expected signing of Bryan Mbeumo has stalled, while there has been even bleaker news over shifting players.

Despite the general lack of buzz, the next month is crucial for United as they prepare to make amends for last season, which Ruben Amorim openly admitted was "a disaster".

The Red Devils kick off their run of pre-season friendlies on Saturday against Leeds in Stockholm before heading off to the States to take part in the summer series. They will face West Ham at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, later meet Bournemouth at Soldier Field in Chicago before ending their tour against Everton at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Then, it's back to Old Trafford for one final friendly against David de Gea's Fiorentina before beginning the campaign with a daunting opening fixture at home to Arsenal.

Here are six things to look out for as Amorim and his squad get to work...