Roma make new contact for Alejandro Garnacho with Italian side eyeing Crysencio Summerville

The Italian giants are making significant moves in the transfer market, with Garnacho emerging as a key target for the capital club. Following recent developments, according to calcionews24, Roma have established new contacts regarding the Chelsea starlet, signalling their intent to bring the Argentine international to the Stadio Olimpico. Despite the difficulty of prising such a high-profile talent away from Stamford Bridge, the Giallorossi hierarchy views the operation as a complex but feasible goal that would instantly elevate the squad's technical quality.

After completing a high-profile move from Manchester United to Chelsea in the summer of 2025 for a fee close to £40 million, signing a long-term contract until 2032, Garnacho endured a disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine winger made 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing four assists, as Chelsea finished the season in a frustrating tenth place. The young winger struggled to establish himself as a permanent fixture in the starting lineup, frequently finding himself on the substitute bench and fighting for consistent game time throughout a challenging first year in London.



