'The comeback kings!' - Lautaro Martinez strikes twice as Inter fight back from 2-0 down to hold Roma in top-of-the-table thriller

The encounter between the only two sides with perfect records began with a poignant moment of silence for Inter icon Sandro Mazzola, who passed away aged 83. Once the action commenced, the Nerazzurri's recurring defensive issues resurfaced almost immediately - marking the fourth consecutive game in which they found themselves facing a two-goal deficit. The early opener arrived when Nahuel Molina nodded Paulo Dybala's cross back across goal, allowing Kone to let the ball bounce before firing a first-time strike through Manuel Akanji's legs from ten yards out.

Roma's dominance continued throughout the first half as Dybala pulled the strings, narrowly missing with a long-range effort. Inter struggled to find their rhythm, though Yann Bisseck forced a smart save from Mile Svilar. The situation grew dire for the visitors when Kone added his second in the 37th minute. The assistant referee initially raised the flag for offside after Gianluca Mancini flicked on Dybala's cross for Kone to finish at the back post, but a VAR review confirmed the France international was behind the line of the ball, allowing the goal to stand.