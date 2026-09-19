AFP
Italy and Inter icon Sandro Mazzola passes away aged 83 as world of football pays tribute to legendary playmaker
A legendary figure passes away
Italian football has lost one of its greatest ever players after Mazzola passed away on Saturday at the age of 83 following an illness. The iconic attacking midfielder spent his entire career with Inter, etching his name into football folklore.
Mazzola was a central figure in the legendary 'Grande Inter' side of the 1960s. He helped the club secure back-to-back European Cups, while also enjoying immense success on the international stage with Italy.
His passing marks the end of an era for the Nerazzurri. Mazzola is widely celebrated not only for his incredible talent but for his lifelong devotion to his beloved boyhood club.
Inter pays an emotional tribute
Following the tragic news, Inter released a heartfelt statement to honour their iconic one-club man. The club expressed profound sorrow, noting that Mazzola leaves behind a permanent and unprecedented mark on the sport.
"FC Internazionale Milano, its President Giuseppe Marotta, Vice President Javier Zanetti, head coach Cristian Chivu and his staff, the players, and everyone at Inter mourn with profound sorrow the passing of Sandro Mazzola," the club confirmed.
The Nerazzurri highlighted his deep connection to the team. "Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history," the statement read. "He was Inter’s history: he joined the club as a boy and never left it."
Following in his father's footsteps
Mazzola carried a heavy burden from a young age. He was the son of Valentino Mazzola, the legendary Torino player who tragically perished in the 1949 Superga air disaster when Sandro was not even seven years old.
Despite the immense pressure, Sandro carved out his own remarkable legacy. During the 1963-64 campaign, he scored twice in the European Cup final to defeat Real Madrid 3-1. Following the match, the great Ferenc Puskas handed Mazzola his shirt, telling him: "I once played against your father and you honoured his memory."
He went on to score 162 goals in 572 appearances for Inter. His domestic success included four Serie A titles, two Intercontinental Cups, and finishing second behind Johan Cruyff for the 1971 Ballon d'Or.
- Hulton Archive
Leaving a lasting Italian legacy
Mazzola's impact extended far beyond the blue and black half of Milan. With the Italy national team, he lifted the European Championship in 1968 and reached the 1970 World Cup final against Brazil.
The footballing world will now unite to mourn a true giant of the game. Tributes will undoubtedly pour in from across the globe as fans and former team-mates honour Mazzola's unparalleled contribution to Italian and European football.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting