Rodri tells Lamine Yamal to 'calm down' as Spain wonderkid battles 'anxiety' heading into World Cup semi-finals

As Spain prepare for a heavyweight showdown against France, captain Rodri has highlighted a specific area of improvement for the nation’s brightest young talent. The 30-year-old midfielder believes that Yamal has been playing with a level of urgency that borders on anxiety, which has occasionally hindered his natural explosiveness on the wing.

"I think he needs to calm down a bit, that anxiety that sometimes he has to prove himself," Rodri stated in the mixed zone following Spain's progress. "He's a very important player for us because of what he does with and without the ball, and he's a very intelligent guy. It's true that he's 19 years old and that we have to calm him down at certain moments of the game."