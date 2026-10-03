'The boys did everything perfectly!' – Roberto Mancini reacts after Italy pass ultimate maturity test in Paris

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini declared his side's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against France as a significant step forward in their ongoing development. The Azzurri showed bravery and tactical discipline at the Stade de France, fighting back through Alessandro Bastoni after Michael Olise opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick.

Having made only two changes from the side that defeated Turkey in Bursa, Mancini rewarded consistent performances by keeping faith in a young starting line-up.

The result leaves Italy well-positioned in Group A as they prepare for Monday's home fixture in Bologna.