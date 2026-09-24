‘Tomorrow will be emotional!’ – Roberto Mancini prepares for Italy return against Belgium after World Cup play-off nightmare

Mancini has admitted that his return to the Italy bench will be a poignant moment as he prepares his side to face Belgium in Rome. The Stadio Olimpico holds a special place in the manager's heart, serving as the backdrop for several triumphs during the Azzurri’s successful Euro 2020 campaign - a tournament he famously won before his controversial departure from the national team in the summer of 2023.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Mancini reflected on the significance of the venue and the weight of the occasion. ‘Tomorrow will be emotional, of course. We had some enormous satisfactions in this stadium and hope to add another tomorrow,’ Mancini told Sky Sport Italia.