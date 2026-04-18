Roberto De Zerbi promises Tottenham players he'll pay for dinner EVERY WEEK if they beat Brighton

With the club currently stuck in the Premier League’s bottom three, De Zerbi believes such gatherings could help spark a much-needed turnaround in form. He confirmed that he is happy to continue funding team dinners if the results begin to improve, and belief in the squad remains strong despite their position in the table.

"Yes, I don't know if we win the game for dinner," he said. "I know we eat very well. The food was amazing and if we win, I am ready to pay every week for one dinner. I am positive, I am ready to fight and I believe to keep Premier League [status]. I believe in my words that I said last week. The focus is to win one game."

"Yes, I think it is crucial to win a game not just for the table. Of course one part of the table for sure, but we have to feel again what is nice to win a game and what it can do. I have no doubts about the quality of the players."