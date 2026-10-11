Tottenham make final decision on Roberto De Zerbi's future after disastrous start

Tottenham are fully behind De Zerbi and have no plans to make a managerial change, as per TEAMtalk. The north London club have endured a difficult start to the new Premier League season, failing to win any of their opening six matches.

Despite the disappointing early results, Spurs' hierarchy retain complete confidence in the Italian. They believe a significant improvement in form is just around the corner and remain convinced he is the right man to lead their project.

De Zerbi is also relaxed about his position and remains entirely committed to the job. The report insist there are no concerns over the former Brighton boss walking away from the current situation.