Roberto De Zerbi sets double-digit goal target for Savio after dream Tottenham debut

De Zerbi welcomed the new signing's immediate impact, but wasted no time in challenging him to deliver higher scoring numbers to sharpen the team's attack. Discussing the winger's expectations, De Zerbi said: "Yes, it was a perfect day for him. I think his biggest step and biggest improvement is to increase the number of goals. With his qualities, he is one of the best wingers. But the best wingers score many goals.

"I spoke with him yesterday, two days ago. We put the goal on 10 to 12 goals because we need those goals from the wingers. Last season, I think we suffered too much. Also, because the number of goals were not enough to compete for nothing more than that position."