Roberto De Zerbi orders impromptu Marbella training camp to rescue Tottenham's disastrous season

This tactical retreat is being framed as a necessary intervention to salvage a season that is fast becoming a nightmare for the Spurs faithful. The squad has struggled to find any rhythm on the pitch, and De Zerbi is hopeful that the change of scenery will spark the competitive fire needed to climb out of the relegation zone.

A primary objective for the Marbella trip is to foster chemistry within a squad that underwent a massive transformation during the summer transfer window. Tottenham sanctioned a staggering spend of over £250 million to bring in ten new faces, yet the investment has failed to yield immediate results. The influx of talent has created a disjointed dynamic that De Zerbi is desperate to correct through increased social and tactical interaction away from the distractions of London.

The late arrival of several high-profile signings during the final week of the transfer window has further complicated the integration process. Players such as Savio, Tosin Adarabioyo, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Omar Marmoush have had limited time to adapt to De Zerbi’s specific demands and the playing styles of their new teammates. The busy domestic schedule, coupled with the interruption of international commitments, has restricted the amount of quality time the full squad has spent together on the training pitch.