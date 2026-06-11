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‘Too much of a risk’ - Chelsea flop rules Liam Rosenior out of race for Premier League post as ex-Fulham star airs Frank Lampard hope
Fulham need a new boss as Silva walks away
A prominent post at Craven Cottage has opened up on the back of Marco Silva deciding to walk away when his contract expires. The Portuguese tactician is bringing a productive five-year stint with Fulham to a close.
He oversaw promotion out of the Championship, before establishing the Cottagers as a top-flight outfit - winning 100 of his 229 games at the helm. Big shoes now need to be filled, with several candidates reported to be in the running.
Rosenior is one of the names in the frame, as he finds himself out of work. Having seen his stock soar across spells at Hull City and Strasbourg, a forgettable stint in charge at Stamford Bridge lasted just 23 matches across three-and-a-half months.
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Could ex-Fulham player Rosenior return to Craven Cottage?
Ties to Fulham are boasted from his playing days, having spent four years on their books, but is that enough to justify the offer of a return to familiar surroundings being tabled?
When that question was put to Murphy, the former Cottagers midfielder - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of NetBet sports betting - said: “I think he'd jump at the chance. I think that would be a wonderful job for him.
“I don't think it'll happen. I think Fulham will see that as too much of a risk because ultimately his time at Chelsea, although it started well, failed. Fulham's not, although they've done brilliantly under Marco Silva and cemented their place in the Premier League comfortably, like top half side and play good football, I think that's too big a risk for the club to take.
“I think they'll go with somebody more tried and tested at that level. I think Thomas Frank has ruled himself out of it, but I still think there's enough coaches out there who've got a bit more experience in the Premier League than Rosenior - irrelevant of the connection between the club.”
Chelsea legend Lampard in demand after promotion success at Coventry
Another ex-Chelsea boss, in the form of Blues legend Lampard, is also said to be registering on Fulham’s recruitment radar. His reputation in coaching circles has been rebuilt at Coventry - with the Sky Blues being returned to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years.
There is still a job to be done there, but could the 47-year-old be talked into jumping ship before the many challenges of life in the top-flight are faced in the West Midlands?
Murphy said when presented with that poser: “I would understand another club trying to get him. What he's done at Coventry is nothing short of remarkable in a short space of time. The way they play football, he's improved players, knows the Premier League like the back of his hand, managed in the Prem for Everton and Chelsea.
“I just can't see, when he's done that job getting them up and got the fans behind him, why... Well, there's always a why - security, finances, there's loads of reasons for managers and players to move. We all know that. I would understand Fulham trying, but I would be surprised if Frank's loyalty didn't keep him there, just to give it one go at Coventry and try and keep them up.
“If he does manage to keep them up, a bit like Sunderland this year, it'd be a phenomenal achievement with the budget they've had. They haven't been bouncing around from the Premier League to the Championship. They haven't got a squad full of Premier League or half-Premier League players. I think he'll see the challenge through. Although, part of me would be pleased if Fulham got him. Sorry, Coventry fans.”
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Fulham's next manager: Who will the Cottagers appoint?
While Lampard may prove tricky to prise away from Premier League new boys, betting markets suggest that Fulham could have more luck with Kieran McKenna. He has guided Ipswich back into the big time after yo-yoing into the second tier.
Time is on the Cottagers’ side for now when it comes to lining up a new head coach, but they will want to have somebody through the door relatively quickly - with the summer transfer window set to swing open on June 15, four days before 2026-27 fixture lists are revealed.