'It's the right time' for Mohamed Salah to leave as Alan Shearer insists Liverpool can 'find another' Premier League great to replace him

Shearer has paid glowing tribute to Mohamed Salah, labelilng the Egyptian as one of the definitive figures in the history of both Liverpool and the English top flight. The forward recently sent shockwaves through the footballing world by releasing a highly emotional video across social media to announce his impending departure at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Speaking via Betfair, Shearer said: "Mo Salah is one of the greats of Liverpool and one of the greats of the Premier League. I think when you look at the big names who have graced Liverpool; Dalglish, Gerrard, I mean, there's no doubt he's in the top five of Liverpool greats. He is a big gap to fill now for Liverpool, an unbelievable gap. No one could have predicted what he's done. He's just been absolutely outstanding and held himself in the highest regard in terms of what he's done, what he's achieved, what he's won, the number of goals and assists. Everything's just been special."