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Revealed: Why highly-rated teenager Kennet Eichhorn has rejected transfer move to Liverpool
Kennet Eichhorn snubs Liverpool Anfield project
According to a report from Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have officially failed to sign highly-rated prospect Eichhorn. The Merseyside club invested significant time into the deal, but Plettenberg confirmed the collapse, stating: "EXCL | Rejection in the last hours: Despite Liverpool’s intensive efforts, Hertha BSC gem Kennet Eichhorn will not join the Reds."
The English giants were eager to bring the teenager to Anfield to bolster their youth ranks, presenting a compelling project. However, the player has ultimately chosen a different path for his immediate development, officially ending the Premier League club's hopes of completing a summer transfer.
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Financial pull not enough
The Premier League side submitted an incredibly strong proposal to tempt the teenager away from his homeland. Plettenberg noted the bid was highly appealing, explaining: "The 16 y/o has decided against a move to England, even though Liverpool’s offer was the most attractive at first glance - both financially and in terms of the club’s stature."
Furthermore, he clarified the bid's dominance over domestic rivals, stating: "The offer from Liverpool was higher than those of all German clubs competing for Eichhorn." Despite this massive financial pull and the global prestige associated with the Anfield side, the youngster prioritised his sporting stability by opting for a familiar environment.
Leverkusen and Leipzig target €20 million gem
With the English option completely discarded, a fierce domestic battle has erupted for the attacking midfielder, who boasts a massive market value of €20 million (£17m/$23m). Addressing the interest from other teams, Plettenberg revealed: "Eichhorn wants to stay in Germany. Leverkusen are pushing hard for a permanent deal as revealed last night. Leipzig remain hopeful."
The heavy interest from the Bundesliga heavyweights is entirely justified by his impressive numbers. Across all competitions, the youngster has made 20 appearances and scored two goals in 1,358 minutes of action. This tally includes 17 matches in the 2. Bundesliga, alongside two outings in the DFB-Pokal and one in the U19 Nachwuchsliga.
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Next steps for the Reds
Looking ahead, Eichhorn is expected to finalise his domestic transfer imminently, with Bayer Leverkusen currently appearing as the frontrunners to secure the €20m agreement. Meanwhile, Liverpool must swiftly regroup and redirect their scouting department to identify alternative youth targets, ensuring their long-term academy recruitment strategy remains firmly on track.