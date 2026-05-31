Revealed: Shirt number that Neymar will wear for Brazil at 2026 World Cup after surviving Carlo Ancelotti selection snub scare

Beyond the Neymar headlines, the rest of the squad list highlights the core group Ancelotti will rely on in North America. Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. has been assigned the No. 7. The Midfield anchor role belongs at the feet of a veteran, with the CBF confirming that Casemiro will wear the number 5 throughout the competition.

The goalkeeping hierarchy also appears settled, with Alisson Becker taking the No. 1 shirt, followed by Weverton at 12 and Ederson at 23. This stability in the defensive ranks will be crucial as Brazil enters the tournament as one of the heavy favorites to lift the trophy.



