AFP
Revealed: Shirt number that Neymar will wear for Brazil at 2026 World Cup after surviving Carlo Ancelotti selection snub scare
Neymar retains the crown
The star is not 100% fit and a doubt for the Selecao's opener due to a calf injury, but he takes on this hugely significant shirt. There were fears that his recent lack of game time and nagging physical issues might lead to a different direction for the famed jersey, but the CBF has opted for continuity. Neymar is currently nursing a grade II calf injury, which has worried Brazil before the World Cup, but he has recently completed his first on-pitch session to boost hopes of a recovery. It is a significant show of faith in the Santos star, who remains the spiritual leader of Brazil despite a turbulent build-up to the tournament in North America.
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Overcoming the selection scare
Neymar's inclusion and his assignment of the No. 10 come after months of speculation regarding his standing under the current coaching regime. Rumours of a potential selection snub had circulated as the technical staff weighed up the merits of youth versus experience. However, the 34-year-old has survived the scare to remain the focal point of the nation's quest for a sixth star. He has been given 15 days to prove his fitness for the bid, but the allocation of his preferred number suggests he is firmly in the plans.
Ancelotti’s trusted lieutenants
Beyond the Neymar headlines, the rest of the squad list highlights the core group Ancelotti will rely on in North America. Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. has been assigned the No. 7. The Midfield anchor role belongs at the feet of a veteran, with the CBF confirming that Casemiro will wear the number 5 throughout the competition.
The goalkeeping hierarchy also appears settled, with Alisson Becker taking the No. 1 shirt, followed by Weverton at 12 and Ederson at 23. This stability in the defensive ranks will be crucial as Brazil enters the tournament as one of the heavy favorites to lift the trophy.
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Immediate tests ahead
Fans won't have to wait long to see these numbers in action, as the CBF confirmed the team will debut the jerseys in their final warm-up fixtures. The squad will face Panama this Sunday and Egypt the following Saturday. While Neymar may miss the Egypt game to continue his rehabilitation, his presence in the squad list serves as a massive psychological boost for the team.
"An important game to say goodbye to our fans and stadium. Everyone will be playing tomorrow," commented the Italian coach.