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Revealed: Where Lionel Messi headed instead of joining Argentina squad in open-top bus parade following World Cup final defeat to Spain
A quiet return to Rosario
According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Messi touched down at the international airport in Rosario early on Tuesday morning. After flying privately from Miami, the 39-year-old was transported in a vehicle with tinted windows to his family residence in the exclusive Fisherton neighbourhood. He deliberately avoided the fans who had gathered to welcome him in the early hours.
Meanwhile, the vast majority of the Argentina squad flew back to Buenos Aires on Monday afternoon. They were greeted by an exultant crowd near the Ezeiza international airport, with thousands of supporters following their open-top bus parade back to the national team training complex despite falling just short against Spain in New Jersey.
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Dealing with the heartbreak
The decision to skip the mass celebrations reflects the deep emotional impact of the loss at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Messi, who broke down in tears following the final whistle, addressed his followers on Instagram on Monday to express his feelings. "The pain is very great and it is going to be hard for this wound to heal," he wrote.
However, he urged everyone to focus on the positives: "With the good things: with the matches that we turned around giving everything and that will remain forever in memory, with the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world."
An uncertain international future
As the dust settles on the final, intense speculation surrounds whether Messi will continue representing Argentina. The forward has not yet made any public declarations regarding his international continuity under Lionel Scaloni. It is widely accepted that the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada will be his sixth and final World Cup appearance.
Messi has enjoyed a spectacular run of success with the national team in recent years, winning the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, the Finalissima in 2022, and global glory in Qatar. Whether he decides to add to his legendary international career remains unknown, but for now, his priority is resting with his closest family members away from the public eye.
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What comes next for Messi?
Messi will spend the next few days resting in Rosario before returning to club duty. Inter Miami have upcoming fixtures in the United States, and he will soon rejoin their training sessions. On the international stage, Argentina have two scheduled windows for friendly matches later in 2026, which could serve as an opportunity for him to bid a final farewell.
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