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Renato Veiga silenced over Cristiano Ronaldo controversy as Portugal defender follows strict orders
Federation gags defender after triumph
The young centre-back followed strict orders from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) to avoid addressing his captain's internal feud after securing a valuable away victory in Copenhagen. Tensions flared after the 41-year-old forward walked out of camp just 24 hours before kick-off, reacting to Jesus' decision to name him among the substitutes once again. An impressive 4-2 Nations League triumph over Denmark was consequently overshadowed by the simmering drama engulfing the Selecao dressing room.
- Xinhua
'I cannot speak on the matter'
Reflecting on the team's ability to banish memories of their 1-0 quarter-final defeat at the same venue in the 2025 tournament, Ruben Dias' defensive partner opened his mixed-zone debrief: "It was a very accomplished performance against a very tough opponent, on a very difficult pitch. We've played here before and struggled. It was a very complete collective performance, a great game on our part, though I don't know if it was our best because we've played three great matches. There's one left to wrap up this international camp."
Pressed repeatedly on the situation surrounding Ronaldo, the defender glanced over at a federation press officer before clarifying his position: "I am very close to Cristiano Ronaldo and he knows I have great affection for him, but I've been instructed that I cannot speak on the matter, so..."
Faced with further questioning, he apologised to reporters: "I can't talk about it, I'm sorry, I really can't speak."
Youngster relishes key international role
Despite the media gagging order, the 2003-born centre-back has played every minute across the opening three matches of the new regime.
Reiterating his dedication to the national cause, he remarked: "As I said in the build-up to the Norway game, I work every day to give my absolute best, both for my club and for the national team. For me, playing for the Selecao is the greatest privilege a player - in this case a Portuguese one - can feel and experience. I treat every single occasion I pull on the Camisola das Quinas with immense pride, and I'll keep working to continue developing."
Assessing the squad's tactical evolution under Jesus, he added: "We've played here before and it wasn't easy, so today's result holds even more merit. It was a very accomplished display, increasingly consolidating what the manager asks of us. We've also had more time to work together, and now our focus turns to the next one."
- Ball Raw Images
Unbeaten leaders host Scandinavian test
The Selecao now target an immaculate international window when hosting Norway at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday to consolidate their place at the summit. Tightening up at the back remains an immediate priority after shipping two goals in Copenhagen to Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Hojlund. Avoiding further off-pitch noise will be essential if Jesus' side are to extend their winning streak before returning to domestic action.
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