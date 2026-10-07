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'I suffered a lot!' - Real Madrid legend Luka Modric pays ultimate tribute to long-time rival Lionel Messi following Barcelona icon's Argentina retirement
End of an era
Messi called time on his legendary 21-year international career at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old bowed out in style, registering two assists and a 71st-minute penalty in a commanding 3-0 victory for La Albiceleste over Benin.
The Inter Miami star's final strike marked his 126th goal for his country. His emotional farewell comes after finally ending his long wait for global glory by lifting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a triumph that ultimately cemented his legacy on the international stage.
Modric, who locked horns with Messi 27 times across domestic and international fixtures, holds a slightly inferior record against the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. During those encounters, the Croatian managed 10 victories and five draws, suffering 12 defeats.
- AFP
Ultimate respect
Speaking to Cadena SER, Modric offered deep praise for his long-time rival. The AC Milan playmaker admitted the sheer difficulty of facing the Barcelona legend during their peak years in La Liga, putting their historic rivalry aside to highlight the Argentine's unique brilliance.
"What can I say about him? It’s a shame he’s retiring, but it’s his decision and we have to respect it," Modric stated. "He’s achieved something incredible with the national team; he’s won the World Cup he wanted so much."
The Croatian continued: "He’s one of the best players in the world, a one-of-a-kind player, and it’s been a pleasure to watch him play, even though I’ve suffered a lot against him, both with Croatia and with Real Madrid. I wish him the best of luck."
Emotional farewell
Modric's tribute followed a tearful farewell speech from Messi in Argentina. The veteran forward struggled to contain his emotions as he addressed the supporters, dedicating the bittersweet moment to his late father, Jorge, who passed away in August.
"It's a lot of emotions. Obviously the first thing I think about is my dad," Messi told the crowd. "All that's left for me to do is say thank you. It's meant so much to me to wear this shirt for 20 years. I never stopped striving, fighting, or wanting to be here."
Acknowledging the heavy toll of stepping away from the national setup, he added: "Not coming back will be a great sorrow. I'd love to come back forever, because playing in Argentina is the most wonderful thing that can happen to you."
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Club duties resume
With his glittering international career now concluded, Messi will return to the United States to focus entirely on his club commitments with Inter Miami. Removing the physical demands of South American travel and international breaks will likely allow the 39-year-old to conserve his energy and prolong his domestic career.
Meanwhile, Modric continues his own late-career chapter in Italy. The midfield maestro will look to steer AC Milan towards silverware in Serie A, leaving behind one of modern football's most iconic individual rivalries.
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