Real Madrid completely support Jose Mourinho's decision to boycott Villarreal press conference following refereeing controversy

Real Madrid have given their full support to Mourinho after the manager refused to speak to the media following their narrow 1-0 victory against Villarreal. According to MARCA, Mourinho avoided the press conference because he was deeply concerned that expressing his anger over the officiating could lead to a suspension.

The match featured several controversial moments, including a red card for Vinicius after an altercation with Nathan Saliba, and a disallowed goal for the Brazilian following a VAR review. Mourinho had already heavily criticised referees following a recent defeat to Atletico Madrid.



