Real Madrid breathe huge sigh of relief as Kylian Mbappe escapes knee surgery after international duty

According to AS, Mbappe has begun his recovery at Valdebebas after suffering a hyperextension of the posterior capsule in his left knee. The French attacker stopped playing upon feeling pain after scoring his goal against Turkey last Friday, a decision that prevented a much more serious injury.

Real Madrid were in constant contact with the French Football Federation and initially feared that surgery would be required. However, tests confirmed that the forward will only face a spell of 10 to 12 days on the sidelines, allowing the club to breathe a sigh of relief.