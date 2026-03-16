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Huge boost for Real Madrid as BOTH Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham return to squad for Champions League clash with Man City
Galactico reinforcements confirmed
The club confirmed the news on social media, releasing a squad list for the match that features both Mbappe and Bellingham, as well as the returning Alvaro Carreras . While Los Blancos hold a comfortable 3-0 lead thanks to a Federico Valverde hat-trick in the reverse fixture, Alvaro Arbeloa will be relieved to have a selection of his key players available once again.
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Bellingham back in his homeland
Indeed, Bellingham has also been fast-tracked into the travelling party for the trip to Manchester. The England international has been sidelined with a thigh problem since early February and was originally expected to remain in the treatment room for at least another week. However, his recovery has accelerated, allowing him to return to English soil ahead of schedule. Carreras, meanwhile, adds much-needed defensive stability and is likely to come into the starting XI in place of Fran Garcia.
Club versus country row looms large
Despite the positive news, Mbappe's return comes amid a brewing row between the club, the French Football Federation, and commercial giants. Reports suggest that Nike and commercial pressures are driving a desire for the forward to feature in upcoming international friendlies in the United States. Madrid are understandably hesitant to risk their star man so soon after a knee layoff, but FIFA regulations mean they cannot block his call-up if he plays against City.
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Madrid at full strength as Arbeloa's men aim to silence the Etihad
It remains unclear if Mbappe and Bellingham are yet fit enough to feature from the start, but the most likely scenario sees both of them beginning on the bench at the Etihad Stadium, ready to be deployed if City threaten to mount a dramatic comeback. For now, the mere sight of the pair in the squad serves as a warning to the rest of Europe that the record Champions League winners are back to full strength and ready to challenge in the later rounds of Europe's elite competition.
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