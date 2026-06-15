Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid back away from transfer as they 'expect' Man Utd to complete signing of £80m-rated midfielder
Madrid step aside for United
Madrid have conceded defeat in the race for Fernandes, with the European champions expecting United to finalise a deal for the West Ham star. Despite the recent return of Jose Mourinho to the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos are not expected to make a formal approach for Fernandes as United’s negotiations are already at an advanced stage, according to The Sun.
The Red Devils have emerged as the frontrunners for the Portuguese talent, especially now that Arsenal have cooled their interest in the player. Fernandes has quickly climbed to the top of United's shortlist for midfield reinforcements this summer, particularly with Elliot Anderson closing in on a move to Manchester City.
- Getty Images Sport
West Ham's valuation and internal turmoil
West Ham are said to value Fernandes at £80 million, a significant increase on the £38m they paid Southampton just last year. However, following the Hammers' relegation to the Championship, United are hopeful of negotiating a lower compromise fee to bring the youngster to Manchester. Any potential deal may require patience, however, given the current state of flux at the London Stadium.
West Ham are dealing with significant upheaval following the resignation of co-chair David Sullivan. Investigations by BBC Panorama and The Times detailed allegations of predatory behaviour against the 77-year-old, though Sullivan stated he “categorically” denies the claims. With Daniel Kretinsky set to become the majority shareholder, the future of manager Nuno Espirito Santo also remains uncertain.
The Jason Wilcox connection
United's pursuit of Fernandes is a clear show of faith in director of football Jason Wilcox. Wilcox has a long history with the midfielder, having tracked his progress during his time leading the recruitment department at Southampton. It was Wilcox who oversaw the player's development before his own move to Old Trafford in April 2024.
The history between the clubs adds another layer to the story; if the transfer is completed, Fernandes would become the first player sold by West Ham to United since Paul Ince made the controversial switch in 1989. While United were previously linked with Declan Rice, they never submitted a formal bid before he joined Arsenal for £105m in 2023.
- Getty
Mendes and the midfield overhaul
The influence of super-agent Jorge Mendes is also prominent in this deal. Mendes represents Fernandes, and the midfielder could become the third of his clients to join United in the last two years, following the high-profile arrivals of Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte. Interestingly, United previously beat Madrid to the signing of Yoro by offering a package worth nearly £60m.
The move for Fernandes comes amid a broader midfield restructuring under the new hierarchy. While the club has already agreed a £35m deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, they are reportedly keen to sell Ugarte this summer.