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Sir Jim Ratcliffe demands £51m Man Utd man be transfer listed after watching dismal Leeds showing live
Ratcliffe loses patience after Old Trafford shock
The INEOS revolution at Old Trafford is moving into a more aggressive phase as Ratcliffe looks to trim the fat from a bloated Man Utd squad. After witnessing a lackluster 2-1 defeat to rivals Leeds United, the billionaire owner has reportedly identified Ugarte as surplus to requirements, according to The Athletic.
Ratcliffe was seen in the directors' box at Old Trafford, observing a performance that lacked the intensity and technical quality he expects from a £51 million ($69m) investment. Sources suggest the British billionaire was so unimpressed by the individual's contribution that he has instructed the recruitment team to listen to offers as soon as the summer window opens.
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Board moves to transfer list £51m investment
Expectations were sky-high when the Red Devils splashed out a significant fee for Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, but time has seemingly run out. Despite flashes of talent, the consistency required to thrive in the heart of United's midfield has been noticeably absent.
Ugarte’s dismal showing against Leeds was the latest in a string of poor displays for the midfielder, leading some sections of the fanbase to highlight a worrying trend when he starts. Internal reports indicate that the performance against Leeds acted as the final straw for the club's decision-makers. The atmosphere at Manchester United is shifting toward total accountability, and the message from the boardroom is clear: performances like the one seen last week will have immediate and lasting consequences.
Ruthless overhaul planned for INEOS era
This move is expected to be the first of many as INEOS prepares for a major clear-out this summer. By moving on from players who have struggled to adapt, United hope to create room in the budget for fresh faces who align more closely with the long-term vision of a faster, more resilient squad.
Focusing on the sale of underperforming high-earners will allow management to recalibrate the club's wage structure. The goal is to reinvest the potential recoupment from Ugarte's sale into hungrier talents who can grow with the team. Several names have been linked with the Red Devils, including established Premier League stars such as Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace sensation Adam Wharton.
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United enter market for midfield reinforcements
Man Utd are already scouring the market for a more dynamic midfield ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. While Ugarte may still feature in the final games of the season, his long-term future appears to lie away from Manchester, with Galatasaray reportedly leading the interest.
The Red Devils face a crucial battle for Champions League qualification, and every performance will now be scrutinised by Ratcliffe as he prepares to pull the trigger on his summer plans.