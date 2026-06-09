Real Madrid confirm club-record €150m bid for Julian Alvarez has been rejected - with the identity of Florentino Perez’s ‘mystery Galactico’ transfer target being revealed

Following mounting speculation, Real Madrid took the highly unusual step of publishing a formal announcement regarding their transfer business today. The club have confirmed they saw a monumental €150m proposal for Alvarez turned down by Atletico.

The official club statement read: "Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julián Álvarez. After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atlético de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player's release clause."