Raphinha injury boost! Barcelona star cleared for Getafe clash as medical tests rule out thigh damage

Barcelona can breathe a collective sigh of relief as star forward Raphinha has been cleared to feature in the club's upcoming La Liga fixture against Getafe. The Brazilian international sparked fears of a potential layoff after being forced off with a thigh issue during last Tuesday's 4-2 friendly victory over Australia in Brisbane - a match in which he had earlier found the net from the penalty spot.

After returning to Catalonia following a gruelling 20-hour journey from Melbourne via Dubai, the winger reported to the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for a thorough evaluation. The medical staff conducted a series of tests to determine the extent of the edema detected in his leg. Fortunately, the results confirmed that there is no structural damage or significant muscle tear, allowing the player to avoid a lengthy spell on the sidelines, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.