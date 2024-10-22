Raphinha calls out 'disrespectful' fans after Nico Williams transfer saga with in-form Barcelona winger now 'working at 200 percent' under Hansi Flick
Raphinha took a dig at "disrespectful" Barcelona fans who threw him under the bus when Nico Williams was expected to replace him in the summer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barcelona went all-out for Williams in the summer
- Fans were ready to sacrifice Raphinha for Spain star
- Winger offended by treatment received