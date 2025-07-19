Ranked: Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho & Barcelona's greatest No.10s of all time as wonderkid Lamine Yamal takes iconic shirt number

The 18-year-old is following in a long line of world-class stars to don one of the most famous jerseys in football

It's official: Lamine Yamal is Barcelona's new number 10, inheriting the iconic shirt having penned a new, incredibly lucrative contract with the Catalan powerhouse. It's a shirt with a complex history, but plenty of its owners have claimed the Ballon d'Or down the years, and Yamal will want to be next.

As he follows in the footsteps of some greats of the game, the winger has vowed to forge his own path, saying: "I'm under no pressure; I'll continue enjoying myself with a different number. I'm grateful for the club's trust and I'll try to continue that legacy."

However, the plight of previous incumbent Ansu Fati - another La Masia 'wonderkid' who has endured a sharp fall from grace - should serve as a warning as Yamal prepares to shoulder the weight of expectation at Camp Nou.

But who are the former wearers that the 18-year-old should be looking to emulate? Below, GOAL ranks the top 10 No.10s in Barcelona's storied history...