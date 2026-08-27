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Adhe Makayasa

Rafael Leao turns down Al-Hilal bid as AC Milan star prioritises European stay

Transfers
R. Leao
AC Milan
Serie A
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Aston Villa
Premier League
Galatasaray
Super Lig
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has rejected a lucrative proposal to join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal before the transfer window closes. The Portugal international remains determined to continue playing at the highest level in European football, despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding his exact role at San Siro under new manager Ruben Amorim.

  • Forward turns down Al-Hilal

    The Portuguese winger turned down a lucrative proposal from Simone Inzaghi's side due to his reluctance to leave European football. While the Rossoneri hierarchy were open to the financial windfall of the deal, the player remained firm in his stance. He has since rejoined first-team training with Milan as he awaits clarity over his future before the transfer window shuts.

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    Journalist outlines winger options

    Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira revealed that the forward has rejected several formal approaches from abroad over the past few days. Detailing the player's current market situation, Schira posted on his personal X account: "Rafa Leao has turned down Al Hilal and Newcastle bids in the last days. The portuguese forward has never opened the door to Aston Villa (salary offer considered low). Two options for him, as of now: Galatasaray or staying at AC Milan (but he is not in Amorim’s Plans)"

  • European suitors track situation

    Rejecting a switch to Saudi Arabia does not guarantee the forward's long-term stay at San Siro. Super-agent Jorge Mendes continues to explore options across the continent, with Turkish giants Galatasaray and Premier League outfits such as Tottenham Hotspur monitoring developments closely. However, talks with Villa broke down after the Birmingham club's wage package fell well short of the player's demands.

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    Deadline resolution looms near

    The Rossoneri hierarchy face a race against the clock to settle Leao's status before the European window shuts. While Amorim turns his immediate attention to Friday's league meeting with Venezia at San Siro, question marks remain over his forward line. The coming days will ultimately dictate whether Leao stays to win back his place or moves on to ensure regular game time.