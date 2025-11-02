GOAL/Getty
'When the Racecourse is rocking, anything is possible!' - Rob Mac sends heatfelt thank you to Wrexham fans after seeing Phil Parkinson's side complete stunning comeback against Coventry
Wrexham stage brilliant comeback win
Wrexham registered only their second win in their last six outings across all competitions as they came from behind to beat Coventry City 3-2 in the Championship on Friday. Ephron Mason-Clark broke the deadlock for the league leaders in the 25th minute, before Moore equalised for the hosts at the hour mark. The English forward subsequently put the Red Dragons in front with a second goal nine minutes later, before completing his hat-trick in the 83rd minute. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto pulled one back for the Sky Blues, but ultimately Phil Parkinson's side walked away with crucial three points.
The win came after the club's disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup during midweek as they went down against League One Side Cardiff City. The final whistle at the Racecourse Ground was met with boos and jeers from frustrated supporters, with their anger compounded by another lifeless performance. However, the situation completely changed after the win over Frank Lampard's club as the home fans cheered loudly for the team throughout the 90 minutes.
'When Racecourse is rocking, anything is possible'
Thanking the club fans, Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner Mac wrote on X: "Having spoken to Phil and a lot of the players, it’s abundantly clear that the support they received against Coventry made a massive difference. It’s hard to be that loud and positive, every game for 90+ min over an entire season. But I thought it worth mentioning that when the Racecourse is rocking, anything is possible. This is your team. We’re all invited and honored to be a part of it. Support them in whatever way brings you joy but know that for sure, you are making a difference in their success. Thank you!!!!"
Coventry's first loss of the 2025-26 season
Coventry City, under Lampard's tutelage, kicked off the 2025-26 campaign on a bright note as they went unbeaten in their first 12 matches and collected 28 points, their greatest ever start to a league campaign in history. They won eight out of their first 12 league matches and were flying high until they met Parkinson's Wrexham. Despite taking a lead with half an hour of the game, the Sky Blues conceded their first loss of the new season.
With the game against Wrexham falling on the evening of Halloween, Lampard was forced to skip his annual Halloween tradition — dressing up and trick-or-treating with his children around his London neighbourhood.
The 47-year-old took charge of the Sky Blues in November last year and guided them to a fifth-place finish. However, they were eliminated from the play-off after losing against Sunderland in the semi-final. This time around, though, the Chelsea legend is determined to progress to the top-flight.
Wrexham eye back-to-back Championship wins
The Ryan Reynolds and Mac-owned club will now aim to build on their performance against Coventry and hope to make it two wins in a row in the Championship this Wednesday as they take on Portsmouth away from home.
