Frank Lampard happy to give up Grim Reaper role in exchange for clash with Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s Wrexham

Lampard’s Coventry City are set for a blockbuster Championship clash against Hollywood-owned Wrexham under the lights at the Racecourse Ground on Halloween night. The Sky Blues head into the fixture chasing a seventh consecutive league victory to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. A win would see Lampard’s side strengthen their grip on top spot in the table, continuing their early-season momentum.

However, the fixture means Lampard will have to skip his annual Halloween tradition — dressing up and trick-or-treating with his children around his London neighbourhood. The former Chelsea and England star is known to embrace the spooky season, having gone “full Grim Reaper” last year. But as he put it himself, work commitments come first this time around.

Despite missing out on family fun, Lampard made it clear he has no complaints about spending Halloween night in Wales. The ex-midfielder admitted he’ll miss the laughs at home, but with Coventry’s stunning form, the “sweet treat” of three points at Wrexham would be the perfect consolation.