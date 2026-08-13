AFP
Quinton Fortune urges Chelsea to target 'outstanding' Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana
Fortune recommends Onana transfer
Former United midfielder Fortune has urged Chelsea to consider a surprise move for Onana, who remains out of the picture at Old Trafford. New Chelsea manager Alonso has overseen a spending spree exceeding £300m to bring in over ten new recruits this summer. However, the Blues are yet to add a new goalkeeper following Filip Jorgensen's exit, leaving Robert Sanchez likely to retain the starting spot under the crossbar.
- AFP
Ex-Red hails Cameroonian keeper
Onana has officially rejoined Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor on a second consecutive season-long loan for the 2026-27 campaign without an option to buy, while his parent contract at United runs until June 2028.
Speaking to Premier Bet, Fortune highlighted that the Cameroonian possesses exceptional distribution qualities highly sought after by top English clubs, including the Blues: "Andre Onana could be an asset to Chelsea, Newcastle United or Aston Villa in the Premier League. You can see the quality for playing out from the back as many managers now want with their style of football, he can be your starting point.
"When you’ve got a goalkeeper like Onana who can ping a ball 50, 60 yards to your striker or midfielder and break the lines with his passes, that can make a huge difference, and he’s one of the best at it. He just needs to find his confidence again now because when a goalkeeper makes a mistake unfortunately the whole world sees it. I hope he can get back to his best because when you need a goalkeeper to play out from the back, he can be outstanding."
Praise for Welbeck move
Alongside discussing the goalkeeper situation, Fortune commented on Chelsea's summer additions of Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson. The former South Africa international admitted he wished United had brought Welbeck back instead, while praising Alonso's decision to introduce seasoned leaders into the Stamford Bridge dressing room.
Fortune added to Premier Bet: "Xabi Alonso made some good signings for Chelsea this summer but I wish we could have seen Danny Welbeck return to Manchester United. By signing Welbeck and Jordan Henderson he wants to bring in some leaders to set good examples which you need at a club like Chelsea, especially after the experience Alonso had at Real Madrid.
"He’s looked at the Chelsea dressing room, felt that it was lacking something, and brought in the players with the right personalities and experience to make a difference in Henderson and Welbeck. They are not only top, top players but great professionals too."
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Fulham derby opens campaign
Chelsea kick off their Premier League campaign with a West London derby against Fulham on August 24. The opening fixture will serve as an immediate test for Alonso's tactical setup as he looks to revitalise a side that finished 10th last season. Integrating a raft of new signings and resolving the primary goalkeeper role will remain critical priorities for the Blues ahead of the new season.
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