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PSG decide against launching Michael Olise bid as Bayern Munich & France star eyes Real Madrid switch
PSG withdraw from Olise race
According to Foot01, Les Parisiens have abandoned their pursuit of Olise, leaving Real Madrid with a clear path to sign the Bayern winger. The French champions are unwilling to meet Bayern's €200 million valuation. Instead, PSG sporting director Luis Campos and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are pivoting towards a more sustainable recruitment model.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez views the London-born forward as a "Galactico" capable of unlocking Kylian Mbappe's full potential. L'Equipe claims that Olise has already asked international team-mates Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni about life at the Bernabeu. Following a campaign where he registered 22 goals and 31 assists, the France international is said to be ready for Spanish football.
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Searching for the 'new Olise'
PSG's shift in strategy is a direct response to the astronomical fees that defined the Neymar and Lionel Messi eras. Club officials have reportedly decided that "it is better to look for the new Olise than Olise," prioritising emerging talents before their transfer values skyrocket.
The Parisian hierarchy are wary of being dragged into another "nightmare" transfer saga. They want to avoid situations that put "the knife at the throat" regarding Financial Fair Play regulations and the club's wage structure.
With Olise likely to command a salary exceeding €20m per year, PSG will instead focus on domestic prospects. Ligue 1 talents such as Maghnes Akliouche and Oumar Diomande are now firmly on Luis Enrique’s radar.
Madrid's financial firepower
Real Madrid remain in a uniquely strong position to finance one of the most expensive operations in football history. Los Blancos recently posted a record €1.161 billion in revenue and have generated significant funds through summer player sales.
However, Madrid may still need to balance the books to accommodate the Bayern star. The future of Vinicius Junior has been questioned as he enters the final year of his contract. L'Equipe also claims if an agreement is not reached, the Brazilian could be sold to fund the Olise deal and satisfy financial requirements.
Furthermore, Olise remains "particularly determined" to force a move to the Spanish capital. Bayern initially refused to entertain a sale, but the player's firm stance could change the narrative in Bavaria.
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Long negotiations expected
PSG's reported withdrawal leaves Los Blancos in a stronger position should they decide to formalise their interest. However, Bayern are unlikely to let one of their key players leave easily, meaning negotiations could prove lengthy.
For PSG, the focus now appears to be on identifying the next generation of talent rather than entering another high-profile bidding war, while Madrid will hope their financial strength can eventually secure one of the summer's most sought-after players.
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