Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

PSG defend attempt to postpone crucial Lens clash as Liverpool stance on Hillsborough anniversary blocked initial Champions League plan

Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Champions League
Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain
Lens

Paris Saint-Germain sporting advisor Luis Campos has defended the club's controversial request to postpone their upcoming Ligue 1 title battle against Lens. The French champions are seeking extra recovery time between their two Champions League quarter-final legs against Liverpool. This follows a scheduling change made to respect the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

  • Respecting Liverpool's tragic history

    Speaking on RMC Sport, Campos explained why PSG have asked the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) to move their domestic fixture. The original plan was to play the European ties against Liverpool on April 7 and April 15. However, the schedule had to be adjusted.

    "At the beginning, we would have liked to play the Champions League on Tuesday, then on Wednesday. But as Liverpool cannot play on April 15, we respected Liverpool's history because it is a tragic date for the club," Campos stated in full. Instead, the second leg will be played on Tuesday, April 14, shrinking PSG's recovery window.

    • Advertisement
  • Paris Saint-Germain FC v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Defending French football's coefficient

    The sporting advisor insisted that PSG are not trying to disrespect their title rivals. Instead, the club believe this move is essential for the nation's UEFA coefficient. "PSG's position is very clear and the fruit of a great reflection by all of us for the advantages and disadvantages that it brings, not only to PSG, but to French football," he explained.

    France are currently battling to maintain their top-five status in Europe. Campos warned that losing this fifth position would create significant problems for all French teams, not just the reigning champions.

    The situation is not so clear cut for Lens, though, as stakes are high in the Ligue 1 clash, which would see the division's top two go head-to-head in a potentially decisive encounter.

  • Lens reject the postponement plea

    Despite the Parisian reasoning, Lens have fiercely opposed the proposed calendar change. Releasing an official statement, the northern club formally rejected the idea, arguing that their domestic campaign should not become an "adjustment variable" simply to accommodate the European ambitions of wealthier sides. Lens pointed out that if the match is moved, they will be left without a competitive game for 15 days, which would severely disrupt their rhythm during a crucial phase of the season. They maintain that the league's integrity must be protected and that all participating clubs have to be treated equally.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Paris Saint-Germain FC v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Awaiting the final LFP verdict

    The final ruling now rests with the LFP board of directors, who are set to meet on Thursday. They face a difficult choice between aiding a French representative on the continental stage and preserving the fairness of a tight title race, where Paris Saint-Germain currently sit top with 60 points from 26 matches. Lens have amassed 59 points in second place, trailing by a single point despite having played one game more.

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Ligue 1
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG