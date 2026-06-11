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'A load of b*llocks!' - Michael Carrick tipped to replicate Pep Guardiola as Man Utd legend dismisses fears of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer repeat
Carrick secures permanent contract
United handed Carrick a permanent two-year contract in May following a successful interim spell. Taking charge in January after Ruben Amorim's departure, the former midfielder transformed the club's fortunes by winning 11 of 16 matches. Crucially, Carrick secured Champions League qualification while masterminding victories over top-flight rivals like Manchester City.
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Anxieties firmly dismissed
Solskjaer registered a 73.7% win rate during his 19-game interim spell, but his overall record dropped to a 54.2% win percentage before he was dismissed following five defeats in seven Premier League games between October and November 2021. Some critics fear Carrick's permanent appointment could mirror Solskjaer's eventual decline after a bright interim start. However, Sheringham insists those anxieties are completely unfounded.
Speaking to BOYLE Sports, Sheringham said: "What do I think about Manchester United giving Michael Carrick the job? I like it. He’s had a period where he's changed things around and he's obviously got a way with how he approaches things, and the players respond to him. You can tell that by the way they play the game. So I think it's a great move to give Carrick the job.
"All this talk that it might all just end up like it did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, because he was that interim manager too, that’s a load of b*llocks. You’ve got to give Carrick a chance because he’s earned it."
Barcelona parallels drawn
The tactical transformation overseen by the former Middlesbrough manager has altered expectations around Old Trafford, evoking memories of legendary managerial transitions. Drawing parallels with iconic football breakthroughs, Sheringham believes Carrick understands the club's core values.
Sheringham added: “I look at Michael Carrick’s journey to becoming Manchester United manager and it reminds me of how Pep Guardiola got his big break at Barcelona. I look at Michael Carrick in the Manchester United job and I think about Pep Guardiola at Barcelona. He came out of nowhere, didn’t he? And he did very well for Barcelona.
"Who’s to say Carrick can’t do the same? He’s had that experience at Middlesbrough. Give him the job. He’s done brilliantly so far. How could he not have been given the chance to go on and take things further with Manchester United?
"He knows what Manchester United should stand for and what they've got to do to get back to that level.”
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European elite beckon
Carrick must now navigate a gruelling pre-season schedule to sustain last season's momentum before the 2026-27 Premier League campaign officially kicks off on August 22. The summer transfer window represents a vital opportunity to recruit players suited to his distinct philosophy. With elite European football returning to Old Trafford, United's newly instilled consistency will face its ultimate examination against the continent's finest.