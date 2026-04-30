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Premier League return for £170m-rated Michael Olise? Alternative transfer destination predicted for Franck Ribery-esque Bayern Munich star that has posted ‘crazy’ numbers
Remarkable numbers: Olise's goals and assists in 2025-26
Having started out at Reading, the London-born playmaker stepped up into the top-flight when heading to Selhurst Park in 2021. A three-year stint with the Eagles saw Olise’s star soar, to the point that German giants Bayern came calling in 2024 and parted with a £52m ($70m) fee.
Senior international recognition with France complemented a switch to the Allianz Arena, with Bundesliga title honours being savoured alongside Harry Kane and Co during his debut campaign in Bavaria.
Olise reached 20 games for the first time in his career during the 2024-25 season, and has emulated that achievement this term. He has also registered 26 assists across all competitions, marking him out as the most productive creative influence in world football.
Many have been quick to bill the 24-year-old as the best winger on the planet, with it difficult to argue against his output, and Bayern have sought to fend off any unwelcome glances being shot in Olise’s direction by pointing out that he could be worth as much as €200m.
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Where will Olise go when the day comes to leave Bayern Munich?
Teams in the Premier League - with Liverpool on the lookout for a successor to ‘Egyptian King’ Mohamed Salah - may be tempted to dig deep. Saha is, however, of the opinion that Olise’s career path will head in a different direction.
The former France international striker, speaking exclusively in association Betinia, told GOAL when asked if Olise could retrace steps to the country of his birth: “There is maybe a few clubs in England that can afford that. But I see him attracting interest in Spain as well. You know what I'm talking about, there is a big club there as well.
“When you have already had the opportunity to play in the biggest team in Germany and dominate the Bundesliga - what he is doing is unbelievable - I don't think there is a need to come back straight away to the Premier League. He has already experienced that. I would think that maybe his trajectory is going to be a bit more south.”
Is Olise the best winger in world football at the moment?
Saha added on the numbers that Olise is delivering and the player that he has become: “Crazy numbers. He reminds me a bit of another French guy, Franck Ribery - in the way that he has had this season but unfortunately there are other players with different kinds of stats.
“He's definitely one of those who, in his second full season with Bayern, is exploding those numbers. It's unbelievable. Being someone who is very quiet but now is showing a bit of confidence, character, determination to get those numbers, it's impressive.
“I can see him improving and becoming even more difficult for players to defend against that type of profile because he's able to go both ways. He's able to really attract a lot of people around him and then deliver the nice pass. And that's why he's doing really, really well.
“He has this amazing balance because every time he provokes his opponent he's able to deliver, open up and create some spaces for Harry and other players. It's an amazing combination because I would love to see as well the number of passes before assists. I would love to see that and I'm sure his numbers would be high as well.”
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How Olise could become a Ballon d'Or winner in 2026
Olise is considered to have become a serious contender for Ballon d’Or recognition in 2026. He may, however, need to land the grandest of prizes with club and country in order to top that poll.
Bayern have reached the Champions League semi-finals, but need to overturn a 5-4 first leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in order to contend for European glory, while France are - with Kylian Mbappe captaining a star-studded squad - fancied by many to capture a global crown at this summer’s World Cup.