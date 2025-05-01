Playing through pain! Lamine Yamal makes hand injury point to ex-Real Madrid doctor following controversial bandage comments aimed at Barcelona superstars
Lamine Yamal appears to have made a hand injury point following controversial bandage comments aimed at Barcelona stars by an ex-Real Madrid doctor.
- Teenage star suffered hand injury back in February
- Questions asked of why players are wearing strapping
- Controversial comments countered by superstition claim