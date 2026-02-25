Getty Images
'I turned off my phone!' - Pierre Kalulu shut out the noise following controversial Inter red card as Juventus star shrugs off suspension drama
How Kalulu handled the derby storm
The incident has dominated the Italian football landscape, leading to a public apology from Bastoni and even an admission of error from Serie A's refereeing designator. Former players, coaches and fans expressed their anger following the game, with Bastoni being called out by the refereeing chief. Kalulu, meanwhile, was criticised by Inter coach Christian Chivu, much to the anger of Luciano Spalletti.
Kalulu revealed his methods for dealing with the intense media scrutiny and social media backlash that followed his side's 3-2 defeat. The 24-year-old admitted that he took drastic measures to maintain his mental focus, choosing to disconnect entirely from the outside world.
“I turned off my phone so as not to feed it. Many people spoke, but in the end, the suspension remained. It's better to leave it all behind me. But I don't think this affected the match with Galatasaray. It would seem like we're looking for excuses, but instead, we got the game wrong,” the defender explained to L'Equipe, refusing to use the drama as a justification for Juve's subsequent 5-2 Champions League collapse.
- Getty Images Sport
Kalulu’s professional response to criticism
Life at a club of Juventus' stature brings relentless expectations, something Kalulu is fully aware of. He remains grounded despite the rollercoaster nature of the current campaign, which sees the Bianconeri fighting on multiple fronts while nursing the wounds of recent defeats. The former AC Milan man is determined to let his football do the talking after a period where his disciplinary record was the primary topic of conversation among fans and pundits alike.
The Frenchman view the pressure as a privilege rather than a burden. “It's a busy season, as is normal in big clubs, there are great hopes and we are asked to always be up to the task. But it's something we've dreamed of since we were kids. Then in this job there are objectives and we'll see at the end of the season,” Kalulu remarked. He also touched on his relationship with supporters: “I was a fan too and I know how criticism works. At the time there is frustration, you vent it on social media and then you go to sleep. Even if they criticize you as a person, it shouldn't be taken as something personal.”
Strategic growth and defensive chess
Since arriving in Turin, Kalulu has sought to establish himself as a leader in the backline, focusing on the tactical nuances required to outsmart Europe’s elite attackers. His return to the side following his domestic suspension was a reminder of his importance, even if the collective performance in Istanbul left much to be desired.
“I want to continue like this. Only the pitch gives you legitimacy even in the eyes of your teammates. Opponents must be studied to push them to do what they are not used to doing. You have to know how to anticipate them by two or three moves, a bit like in chess. The goal is to be the best and not just defend well,” Kalulu noted. He remains firm that the team must take responsibility for their errors, stating: “No, you can't hide behind fatigue when facing a Champions League match. Tonight it went like this, it's very difficult to understand what happened but we need to hold our heads high and do better.”
- (C)Getty Images
World Cup ambitions with Les Bleus
Beyond his immediate concerns with the Old Lady, Kalulu has his sights set on the international stage. With the World Cup appearing on the horizon, the versatile defender believes his performances in Serie A and the Champions League are the perfect platform to earn a permanent spot in Didier Deschamps' plans. His ability to play both centrally and at right-back makes him a valuable asset for a France squad looking to maintain its dominance.
The motivation to represent his country remains the ultimate professional goal for the Juve star. “The national team is the top for a player, a childhood dream and a privilege. I feel ready for the World Cup,” he concluded.
Having put the Bastoni incident and the social media noise behind him, Kalulu is now focused on finding the consistency required to anchor the Juventus defence and secure his seat on the plane for the upcoming global tournament.
Advertisement