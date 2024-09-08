Phil Parkinson Wrexham Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenneyGetty
'It doesn't count' - Phil Parkinson explains why Wrexham are remaining grounded despite excellent start to League One season with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side sitting top

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says their strong start to the season "doesn't count for a great deal" in the long-run after easing past Shrewsbury Town.

  • Wrexham beat Shrewsbury Town 3-0
  • Welsh side go top of League One
  • Parkinson downplays great start
