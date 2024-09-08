'It doesn't count' - Phil Parkinson explains why Wrexham are remaining grounded despite excellent start to League One season with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side sitting top
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says their strong start to the season "doesn't count for a great deal" in the long-run after easing past Shrewsbury Town.
- Wrexham beat Shrewsbury Town 3-0
- Welsh side go top of League One
- Parkinson downplays great start