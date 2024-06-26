Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty
Richard Mills

First relegation battle for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney?! Supercomputer predicts Wrexham will face turbulent season in League One - but the outlook is much brighter for Tom Brady's Birmingham

WrexhamBirminghamLeague One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham have been predicted to be dragged into a League One relegation battle in 2024-25 by a supercomputer.

  • League One fixtures for 2024-25 released
  • Wrexham predicted to avoid relegation
  • Birmingham tipped to win the league
