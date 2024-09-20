Phil Parkinson reveals ‘biggest challenge’ faced with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney at Wrexham – with Red Dragons now embracing a ‘different’ test after back-to-back promotions
Phil Parkinson has revealed the “biggest challenge” that he has faced since joining Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham.
- Experienced coach took over in 2021
- Has overseen rise into League One
- Co-chairmen offer unwavering support