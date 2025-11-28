AFP
'We didn't try!' - Pep Guardiola tears into Man City players for Bayer Leverkusen defeat and names the one thing that disappointed him the most in Champions League no-show
City still smarting from shock home defeat
Tuesday's defeat by Leverkusen was the first time City had lost a Champions League home game in the group stage or the League Phase of the competition since they were beaten 2-1 by Lyon in September 2018. The coach only kept Nico Gonzalez in the starting line-up from the previous match against Newcastle, benching top scorer Erling Haaland plus his most experienced players such as Phil Foden, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva. Immediately after the game he admitted that he had made too many changes.
"I take responsibility but I saw them and I like everyone to be involved," he said at the time. "When you are a football player and don’t play for five, six, seven games it’s tough but maybe it was too much. Always I like to be too nice and involve everyone because I have the feeling after the international break there are games every three or four days and there is no human being who can sustain that. We were at home, in a good position in the Champions League and I thought 'let’s try and let’s have weapons on the bench'. It didn’t work and we have to accept it."
However, speaking on Friday ahead of City's next game against Leeds United, the coach decided to criticise his players for the way they approached the game.
Leverkusen defeat 'a good lesson' for Guardiola
Guardiola told a press conference: "Mum and Dad made me a beautiful person. I'm so nice, no, and it's not about that. It's just that we didn't try. When you play on the pitch you have to try things and win and try. That's all. Yeah, maybe I'll have a theory to rotate. You have to rotate, without it it's impossible to sustain [fitness levels]. But I thought, have a lot of confidence, and still, right now, I place a huge value on what they are as a football players. And yeah, it was a good lesson for me. So even with quite a lot of experience as a manager, it's a good lesson for me for the future."
'Too safe'
Guardiola dismissed the suggestion that the defeat would make him question whether or not to heavily rotate his squad in the future. Instead, he questioned his team's mentality during the game, claiming they were too cautious. He explained: "I'm pretty sure that if they were surrounded by different players they will play good. I think they felt they played to not make any mistakes, not to play and think 'I'm going to do something', and that is so difficult. So in football, you have to play defensive or offensive, you have to try and [even] if you lose the actions, you did it. They played to be safe, to think 'I don't want to make a mistake and be noticed'. That's why it's so difficult."
City must beat Leeds to keep Arsenal in check
City fell seven points behind Arsenal in the title race following the defeat at Newcastle and the Gunners' resounding victory over Tottenham and they will have to get back to winning ways at home to Leeds to prevent Mikel Arteta's side running away with the title. One year ago City went off the rails in the league and effectively bowed out of the title race and Guardiola stressed how important it was to take Leeds seriously even though they are 18th in the table.
"We just think about next week and about the next games," he said. "We are experienced enough to only talk about what is the next game. And after that, we'll see. I know the distance is already there, and Arsenal are so strong, we see it game by game in the Premier League. We are starting to see how they are getting better and better as a team. The Premier League is like this. You are able to make a good run of results, but at the end, you can make a bad, bad results and continue because the opponents are tough. Every opponent is really prepared. They have a long week to prepare. And so it's so, so demanding. So we have to be ready."
