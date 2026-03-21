Pep Guardiola confirms Gianluigi Donnarumma WON'T start for Man City in Carabao Cup final against Arsenal

Trafford recently admitted he did not expect to be behind Donnarumma in the pecking order this season. When questioned about these comments, Guardiola remained firm on his selection policy while acknowledging the player's potential dissatisfaction.

"Players can be happy, unhappy. it is what it is," Guardiola said. "They have to be here to do the best they can do and after we will see what happens at the end of the season. The important thing is they have to be ready."