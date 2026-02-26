Getty Images Sport
Pep Guardiola asks Erling Haaland to ‘stop talking’ to Real Madrid’ with Man City worried over striker’s future
Guardiola's battle for dressing room focus
With speculation regarding a potential move to Real Madrid reaching fever pitch, the Etihad hierarchy is increasingly anxious about the impact these rumours are having on their star man. The Catalan coach, known for his meticulous attention to detail and squad harmony, has grown weary of the constant noise emanating from the Spanish capital. The situation has reached a critical point where Guardiola feels the need to protect his dressing room from external distractions during the most demanding phase of the season. Haaland remains the undisputed focal point of the City attack, but there are fears that the relentless links to the Santiago Bernabeu could derail the club's quest for silverware if his commitment is questioned.
Guardiola demands an end to the noise
According to El Nacional, the Catalan tactician views Haaland not just as a prolific goalscorer, but as the essential piece that allows City to compete at the highest level across all competitions. For Guardiola, maintaining the 25-year-old’s mental and physical peak is non-negotiable, particularly as the season enters its most defining and demanding phase.
Furthermore, Guardiola believes that achieving the club's lofty objectives is impossible if his star striker is not operating at maximum capacity. He insists that Haaland must remain free from the psychological burden of a looming transfer battle with Real Madrid, ensuring total commitment to the pitch without external distractions.
The Real Madrid factor
Madrid’s presence in this narrative is hardly a surprise to anyone following the European football landscape. The Spanish giants have maintained a long-standing interest in the former Borussia Dortmund man, an interest that has only intensified as they look to further bolster their attacking ranks. Florentino Perez is reportedly prepared to explore every possible avenue to bring the striker to the Spanish capital this coming summer, sensing a potential opening if the player shows a desire to move.
While a deal of this magnitude remains theoretically complex, the threat is real enough to have prompted Guardiola to act. The manager's obsession with maintaining a sterile environment, where only what happens on the pitch matters, has led him to be firm with his star pupil. The message is clear: the dialogue between the player's entourage and the reigning European champions must stop immediately to preserve the integrity of City’s current campaign.
What’s next for Haaland and Guardiola?
According to sources close to the situation, Guardiola has personally asked Haaland to "stop talking to Real Madrid" for the time being. The manager is not necessarily trying to block a future move indefinitely, but is insisting that all negotiations be shelved until the conclusion of the current season. Pep's priority is for the striker to be 100 per cent focused on the matches ahead, rather than what his life might look like in La Liga next year.
Once the final whistle blows on the 2025-26 season, Guardiola has indicated that Haaland will have "full freedom to do and undo as he pleases." However, until that point, the expectations are for total commitment to the Manchester City project. Whether Haaland will heed this advice remains to be seen, but the tension between the English champions and the Spanish giants continues to simmer beneath the surface of the European game.
