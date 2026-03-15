Pep Guardiola names player he should have dropped after making ‘bad selection’ in Man City’s draw at West Ham

Despite the dropped points, the City boss remains optimistic that his squad is heading in the right direction, even if they are still find-tuning their identity. He defended his use of Semenyo while acknowledging that Cherki offers a unique threat that is hard to ignore, especially when games become stretched in the latter stages.

“It’s a team that is growing, I think that from the beginning we’ve grown a lot but still it is not finished business. It is like that sometimes but I will not say that I don’t love playing with Rayan, especially when he came from the bench, always the impact is unbelievable. But sometimes he has not the speed, the team is always stable when Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly play in the winger position and go inside, arrive to the box, they are really, really good. I’m finding still the best way to have stability and consistency in the team,” he added.