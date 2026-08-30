Getty Images Sport
'Part of the problem' - Michael Carrick told he must urgently replace Man Utd star after dismal display
Defensive struggles against Ipswich
Man Utd secured an impressive 5-2 victory against Ipswich Town on Sunday, but talkSPORT pundits brutally exposed their defensive frailties once again. Michael Carrick watched his side fall behind early when Leif Davis opened the scoring.
Abdul Fatawu easily bypassed Luke Shaw down the right flank before picking out Davis at the back post. Although Bruno Fernandes inspired a resounding comeback with a hat-trick alongside an own goal from Jacob Greaves and a strike from Bryan Mbeumo, while Chuba Akpom scored a consolation for Ipswich, the opening goal triggered widespread fury regarding Shaw's alarming defensive decline.
- AFP
Crook's scathing assessment
The defensive display prompted a scathing assessment of the left-back from talkSPORT's Alex Crook. Discussing the game on GameDay Live alongside Micky Gray, Crook launched a fierce attack on Shaw.
Crook stated: "I've got no words. I've got no words. Luke Shaw was awful at Hull last week. He was awful again there. He has been awful for how many years? He is part of the problem. He is part of the reason that Man United don't keep clean sheets. He is part of the reason they keep losing football matches and yet, there is no sign of anyone coming in to replace him."
Pre-season questions raised
Gray also questioned the team's defensive preparations and application during the summer break. The former player highlighted how easily opposing wingers bypassed the backline during the opening exchanges.
Gray noted: "What have Manchester United's full-backs been doing in pre-season because they look like they've had it off? Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw, I mean, how easy is it for Fatawu to get past Luke Shaw and pick out his man inside the 18-yard box? Leif Davis has got himself into an area, where he just has to place that ball first time."
These glaring vulnerabilities have left supporters demanding immediate reinforcements.
- (C)Getty Images
Transfer window solutions
Manchester United must now weigh their options in the final days of the transfer window to address this glaring problem. With Newcastle United shutting down talk of Lewis Hall departing, Carrick faces a tense conclusion to the summer market. If the club fail to recruit a reliable left-back, defensive frailties threaten to heavily undermine their ambitions for the rest of the campaign.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting