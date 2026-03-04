Getty/GOAL
'Only one team tried to play football' - Brighton boss aims another dig at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta with new time-wasting complaint as Gunners secure narrow win
A gritty win amidst rising tensions
Arsenal managed to keep their Premier League title charge firmly on track with a narrow away victory thanks to a Bukayo Saka goal in the ninth minute. The win stretches their lead at the top of the table to seven points after Manchester City were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest, while Brighton remain in 13th place.
Despite losing William Saliba to a twisted ankle, the visitors showcased immense defensive resilience to weather a relentless storm. Match statistics highlight Brighton’s dominance, as the hosts held the majority of possession and registered 11 shots compared to Arsenal's seven.
Hurzeler attacks Arsenal's playing style
Brighton manager Hurzeler did not hold back his frustrations when addressing the media after the final whistle, visibly irritated by the stop-start nature of the contest. He suggested the visitors arrived on the South Coast with little intention of entertaining the crowd, instead preferring to kill the rhythm of the game to protect their narrow lead.
Highlighting the statistical dominance of his team, Hurzeler delivered a fiery assessment of the encounter. "There was only one team who tried to play football today," he stated. He further challenged the opposition's approach, adding: "Think statistics never lie. We conceded one shot on goal. We weren't that effective. In the final third we should have created more chances."
Reigniting the time-wasting controversy
This post-match outburst serves as a continuation of Hurzeler's pre-match concerns, where he demanded rule changes to combat Arsenal's perceived dark arts. The Brighton boss felt his earlier warnings were justified as he watched the Gunners take every available second over restarts to disrupt his team's momentum and prevent them from building attacks.
He specifically targeted the frequency of medical interventions that slowed the game to a crawl during the closing stages. Hurzeler fumed after Wednesday's match: "If they win the Premier League, no one will ask how they won it. In the end, it is about the rules. If the referee allows everything, at the moment they are doing their own rules. I ask one question. Did you see a Premier League game, a goalkeeper going down three times."
Arteta embraces the pragmatic approach
For Mikel Arteta, securing the three points clearly outweighed any aesthetic concerns or external criticism regarding his team's performance. Facing a hostile environment without key personnel required a robust mentality, and the introduction of Kai Havertz in the second half proved pivotal in helping Arsenal regain vital pockets of control against a dominant Brighton side.
The Spanish manager knows that navigating difficult away fixtures in the final stretch of the title race demands extreme durability and a ruthless edge. While the war of words with Brighton adds to the surrounding noise, Arteta remains entirely focused on defensive solidity and grinding out the results necessary to finally deliver the Premier League trophy to the Emirates Stadium.
